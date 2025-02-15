Duke Basketball Giving Headaches to Former Blue Devil Player
Jaylen Blakes, a former three-year Duke basketball guard and graduate before transferring to Stanford for his final college campaign, entered his return to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday averaging a career-high 14.5 points per game, over seven times higher than what he posted for the 2023-24 Blue Devils.
ALSO READ: Top North Carolina Recruit Attends Duke Home Game
But in the first half against the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (21-3, 13-1 ACC), Blakes and the Cardinal (16-9, 8-6 ACC) struggled to the tune of 49-34 halftime deficit.
And Blakes, now a 21-year-old guard four weeks removed from playing the role of hero in defeating the UNC Tar Heels in his return to Chapel Hill, finished 0-for-5 from the field in the first half against the Blue Devils. Across 17 minutes, he tallied zero points, one rebound, one assist, and two turnovers.
Duke junior guard Tyrese Proctor, a former two-year teammate to Blakes who is on a tear of late, led all scorers with 17 points at the half. The Blue Devils shot 58.1 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes of action, including a 7-for-16 clip beyond the arc.
Following the bout against Stanford, Duke basketball will gear up for a road contest versus the Virginia Cavaliers (13-12, 6-8 ACC) at 8 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).
ALSO READ: Former Duke Guard Secures Next NBA Opportunity
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.