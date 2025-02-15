Duke Basketball Product Wendell Moore Jr. Secures Next NBA Opportunity
The Detroit Pistons waived Wendell Moore Jr. on Feb. 6. Just over a week later, the 2019-22 Duke basketball player has found a new home, as he will return to his home state of North Carolina to suit up for the Charlotte Hornets on a two-way contract, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Saturday.
Charlotte marks Moore's third stop in the NBA. The 6-foot-5, 213-pounder spent his first two seasons as a pro with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who drafted him No. 26 overall after helped lead the 2021-22 Blue Devils to the Final Four in Mike Krzyzewski's final season in charge.
Moore is averaging 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists across his 20 outings this season. The 23-year-old, a former All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Tournament First Team honoree, has played in 74 NBA regular season games, averaging 1.7 points and 1.0 boards for his career.
The return of Wendell Moore Jr. bumps the number of active NBA Blue Devils to 23, not counting Indiana Pacers center Jahlil Okafor, who is currently on a 10-day contract.
