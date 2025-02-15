Blue Devil Country

Top North Carolina Recruit Attends Duke Basketball Home Game

The Duke basketball program is currently hosting five-star 2027 forward CJ Rosser.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff haven't extended any 2027 offers yet. But there's now reason to believe Northern Nash High School (N.C.) forward CJ Rosser could be among the first official Blue Devil targets in the cycle.

The 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star showed up behind the Duke basketball bench on Saturday afternoon to watch the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils battle the visiting Stanford Cardinal in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Plus, at least one coach from scouted Rosser at his school back in the fall.

Rosser stacks up at No. 3 overall, No. 1 among power forwards, and No. 1 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

"What makes CJ special is his character off the court and how he is molding into a leader," Rosser's trainer, Darius Spragley, explained to 247Sports' Dushawn London in October. "He's learning, and that's one of the great things about him. He's always willing to learn...

"He's the whole total package. We just have some things we need to work on. His defense and motor are the main things we're working on, and that'll come with time...It'll all come with experience."

