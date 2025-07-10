Duke Basketball Great Gives Rapid-Fire Answers Ahead of Summer Debut
As Cooper Flagg proved time and again as a Duke basketball one-and-done sensation last season before getting drafted No. 1 overall in late June, the 18-year-old forward doesn't shy away from challenges. He rises to the occasion, on and off the court, in turn becoming an easily likeable talent.
ALSO READ: Son of Former Cowboys Star Attracts Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer
Ahead of Thursday night's highly anticipated Cooper Flagg show on the court, this time in the form of his first NBA Summer League outing for the Dallas Mavericks, the premier 2024-25 college basketball player sat down with the franchise's social media team to accept the challenge of answering as many facts about himself in his Mavs-jersey-number-matching alloted span of 32 seconds:
Cooper Flagg and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks' NBA 2K26 Summer League roster square off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas' Thomas & Mack Center at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Of course, the Maine native's on-court debut as a pro demanded coverage by ESPN as the night's feature presentation in primetime.
It's worth noting here that the Lakers' Summer League squad includes 2020-21 Duke basketball one-and-done guard DJ Steward and a player who went 0-3 against Flagg last season in 2020-25 UNC basketball guard RJ Davis.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.