Son of Former Cowboys Star Attracts Duke Basketball Head Coach
Duke basketball interest in Marcus Spears Jr. is by no means new. In fact, the Dynamic Prep (Texas) forward recently confirmed the Blue Devils are among his most active suitors, although he hasn't reported an offer out of Durham just yet.
The latest indicator of Duke's interest in Spears popped up in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday afternoon. And it came in the form of fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer showing up courtside to watch the 6-foot-8, 190-pound five-star phenom shine in Nike EYBL E16 action.
Spears, the son of former Dallas Cowboys defensive end and current ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears, currently checks in at No. 6 overall, No. 2 among power forwards, and No. 2 in Texas on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
"Marcus Spears Jr....another 3-and-D potential prospect in the class," national high school basketball insider Samad Hines noted in the following post, "has good hands, athleticism, capable of hitting shots, and can easily be a walking double-double with his effective rebounding."
With Jon Scheyer on hand, Spears and five-star teammate Ryan Hampton, a small forward who ranks No. 2 overall in the cycle and has also caught the eye of the Duke basketball recruiting team, powered their Drive Nation squad to a 79-64 win over NW Rotary in the Riverview Activities Center.
