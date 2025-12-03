Is Norman Powell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Mavericks)
Miami Heat guard Norman Powell is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to an ankle injury.
Powell played in Miami's last game against the Los Angeles Clippers and dropped 30 points in nearly 32 minutes of action, so it's likely that he's not dealing with a serious injury. Still, his status will be worth monitoring ahead of tip-off on Wednesday night.
Powell was acquired by the Heat in an offseason deal with the Clippers and Utah Jazz, and he's been a revelation for Erik Spoelstra's group. Powell is averaging 25.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from 3.
If he's able to suit up in this matchup, he should have a major role in a Miami offense that has been one of the most exciting in the league, ranking No. 11 in offensive rating and No. 1 in pace.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for the Heat in this interconference battle on Dec. 3.
Best Heat Prop Bet vs. Mavericks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Norman Powell OVER 20.5 Points (-105)
If Powell is able to go in this matchup, he's criminally undervalued as a scorer.
Oddsmakers have set Powell's points prop nearly five points lower than his season average, and he's scored 21 or more points in 13 of his 17 appearances this season.
Dallas does rank in the top five in the NBA in defensive rating, but Powell's efficiency (over 50 percent from the field and over 45 percent from 3) makes him a great target given the shot volume he's had this season.
The star guard has taken a career-high 16.2 shots per game, and he's turned that into his best scoring season so far in the NBA. I love him in this market as long as he's able to play on Wednesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.