Duke Basketball: Hornets Waive Former Blue Devil Sharpshooter
Despite going undrafted in 2013, three-year Duke basketball guard Seth Curry has been in the NBA for 11 years. The 33-year-old ranks No. 3 among active players with his 43.1 career 3-point percentage. And this past season, he enjoyed the opportunity to play for his hometown squad in the Charlotte Hornets, albeit only eight appearances, after getting traded by the Dallas Mavericks in February.
All things considered, Seth Curry, who attended Liberty for one season out of high school after not even landing on the radar of high-major programs, has carved out an impressive professional career.
But on Friday afternoon, there was another sign that Curry, a double-digit scorer in the league in his prime but down to 5.1 points per game in 2023-24, is either at or near the end of his NBA playing days. As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Hornets have decided to waive the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Blue Devil.
That said, Wojnarowski added that "interest exists on both sides to keep talking on a new deal in July free agency."
For now, though, the only Duke basketball pro on contract with the Hornets is 22-year-old center Mark Williams. The 7-footer sat out most of the 2023-24 season. Still, he was a promising double-double machine and full-time starter in the 19 games he played as a NBA sophomore after posting encouraging numbers toward the end of his rookie year.