Duke Basketball: Hornets Waive Former Blue Devil Sharpshooter

OFFICIAL: The @hornets have waived guard Seth Curry. Curry, acquired in a mid-season trade with Dallas, averaged 9.0 pts, 2.0 rebs & 1.8 asts in 8 games with CHA. In 10 NBA seasons, Curry holds career averages of 10.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg & 2.0 apg in 482 contests.