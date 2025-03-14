Duke Basketball Injury Update for ACC Semifinal Bout
The Duke basketball squad, fresh off Thursday's 78-70 quarterfinal win over Georgia Tech at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte's Spectrum Center, faces the archrival UNC Tar Heels, playing their third game in as many days, in the semifinals at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN).
Duke is 2-0 versus UNC this season, as the Blue Devils completed their regular season sweep last Saturday night in Chapel Hill.
But this go-round, the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils will be without the services of its ACC Player of the Year in freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg and junior forward Maliq Brown, who garnered votes for ACC Defensive Player of the Year and ACC Sixth Man of the Year.
Roughly two hours ahead of tipoff, the Duke basketball program's official social media accounts confirmed that both Flagg (left ankle) and Brown (left shoulder) are out of commission for the No. 1 seed Blue Devils' battle against the No. 5 seed Tar Heels.
Flagg sprained his ankle against Georgia Tech. And Brown dislocated his shoulder for a second time this season.
For now, there's no confirmed timeline for either's return to action.
