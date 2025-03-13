Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Signees Frown on Nate Ament in Arkansas Jersey

The top Duke basketball target is fresh off a visit with the Razorbacks.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting target Nate Ament
Duke basketball recruiting target Nate Ament / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With eyes on an April 1 decision date, Highland School (Va.) senior forward and longtime Duke basketball offer holder Nate Ament checked out the Arkansas Razorbacks on an official visit over the weekend. He's down to five finalists: Duke, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisville, and Kentucky.

ALSO READ: Duke Legend Safe From Getting Fired at Arizona State

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star, currently sitting at No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite as the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the cycle, posted pictures on Instagram from his Arkansas jersey photoshoot:

And the four five-stars comprising the Blue Devils' class — Nik Khamenia, Shelton Henderson, Cayden Boozer, Cameron Boozer — were each quick to express disapproval in the Razorbacks look on Ament.

Khamenia wrote, "BOOOO." Henderson responded with a GIF of Michael Scott from "The Office" giving a disapproving look. Cayden Boozer noted, "Nah I think I like Duke more." And Cameron Boozer posted a thumbs down and "L drip" comment.

Yes, it's safe to say all four members of the top-ranked 2025 Duke basketball recruiting class are on board with the idea of welcoming Nate Ament to their club.

Henderson and the Boozer twins were on hand to help Duke impress Ament during his official visit back in early February, coinciding with the Blue Devils' home win over the archrival UNC Tar Heels in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

ALSO READ: Most Overlooked Duke Player Snub in ACC Accolades

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball