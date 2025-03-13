Duke Basketball Signees Frown on Nate Ament in Arkansas Jersey
With eyes on an April 1 decision date, Highland School (Va.) senior forward and longtime Duke basketball offer holder Nate Ament checked out the Arkansas Razorbacks on an official visit over the weekend. He's down to five finalists: Duke, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisville, and Kentucky.
On Tuesday, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star, currently sitting at No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite as the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the cycle, posted pictures on Instagram from his Arkansas jersey photoshoot:
And the four five-stars comprising the Blue Devils' class — Nik Khamenia, Shelton Henderson, Cayden Boozer, Cameron Boozer — were each quick to express disapproval in the Razorbacks look on Ament.
Khamenia wrote, "BOOOO." Henderson responded with a GIF of Michael Scott from "The Office" giving a disapproving look. Cayden Boozer noted, "Nah I think I like Duke more." And Cameron Boozer posted a thumbs down and "L drip" comment.
Yes, it's safe to say all four members of the top-ranked 2025 Duke basketball recruiting class are on board with the idea of welcoming Nate Ament to their club.
Henderson and the Boozer twins were on hand to help Duke impress Ament during his official visit back in early February, coinciding with the Blue Devils' home win over the archrival UNC Tar Heels in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
