Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Snags More Five-Stars
Some coaches go an entire career without even coming close to landing a five-star talent. And then there's 37-year-old Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, who averaged 4.3 composite five-star commits over his first three cycles calling the shots on the recruiting trail and has jumpstarted his 2025 efforts with two more.
ALSO READ: Jon Scheyer Names All-Time Greatest College Coaches
Those latest five-star Blue Devil prizes are Columbus High School (Fla.) senior forward Cameron Boozer and senior guard Cayden Boozer, who are twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer and were prime targets for the staff in Durham since the end of their freshman year in May 2022.
Their announced commitments on Friday morning brings the Blue Devis' tally of composite five-star additions to 15 in the infancy of the Jon Scheyer era. Here's the list (247Sports Composite rankings in parentheses):
- Cooper Flagg (No. 1 in 2024)
- Cameron Boozer (No. 2 in 2025)
- Dariq Whitehead (No. 2 in 2022)
- Dereck Lively II (No. 3 in 2022)
- Kyle Filipowski (No. 4 in 2022)
- Khaman Maluach (No. 6 in 2024)
- Jared McCain (No. 13 in 2023)
- Isaiah Evans (No. 14 in 2024)
- Sean Stewart (No. 17 in 2023)
- Kon Knueppel (No. 18 in 2024)
- Caleb Foster (No. 19 in 2023)
- TJ Power (No. 20 in 2023)
- Mark Mitchell (No. 20 in 2022)
- Cayden Boozer (No. 21 in 2025)
- Patrick Ngongba II (No. 26 in 2024)
ALSO READ: Jon Scheyer Talks Potential 2024-25 Blue Devil Captains
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.