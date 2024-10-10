Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Names All-Time Greatest College Coaches

Notably absent from the Duke basketball leader's list are a couple of UNC legends.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball's Mike Krzyzewski and Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball's Mike Krzyzewski and Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball faithful might've considered it sacrilege if Jon Scheyer placed either of the UNC basketball program's icons, two-time national champion Dean Smith and three-timer Roy Williams, on his Mount Rushmore of college coaches.

ALSO READ: Duke Head Coach Talks Potential 2024-25 Blue Devil Captains

No worries. He didn't.

During Scheyer's stay at the ACC Tipoff media days on Wednesday afternoon, the third-year Duke basketball head coach revealed his top four of all time. Of course, given his allegiance, he pretty much had no choice but to begin with the obvious selection: his predecessor in five-time national champion and all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski, who coached the Blue Devils for 42 years.

"The first one's easy for me," the 37-year-old Scheyer explained to the ACC Men's Basketball social media team. "Coach K. He's there, no question about it."

His other three Mount Rushmore picks include UCLA's John Wooden (10 national titles) — no surprise there either — along with a pair of one-time national champs in Syracuse's Jim Boeheim and Georgetown's John Thompson.

Jon Scheyer posted a 27-9 overall record in each of his first two campaigns at the helm in Durham. His first Duke basketball squad cut down nets at the ACC Tournament. And his second bunch reached the Elite Eight before losing to the 2024 NCAA Tournament's Cinderella in nearby ACC foe NC State.

ALSO READ: Recent Duke One-And-Done Shines for Sixers in Preseason Play

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball