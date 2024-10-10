Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Names All-Time Greatest College Coaches
Duke basketball faithful might've considered it sacrilege if Jon Scheyer placed either of the UNC basketball program's icons, two-time national champion Dean Smith and three-timer Roy Williams, on his Mount Rushmore of college coaches.
ALSO READ: Duke Head Coach Talks Potential 2024-25 Blue Devil Captains
No worries. He didn't.
During Scheyer's stay at the ACC Tipoff media days on Wednesday afternoon, the third-year Duke basketball head coach revealed his top four of all time. Of course, given his allegiance, he pretty much had no choice but to begin with the obvious selection: his predecessor in five-time national champion and all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski, who coached the Blue Devils for 42 years.
"The first one's easy for me," the 37-year-old Scheyer explained to the ACC Men's Basketball social media team. "Coach K. He's there, no question about it."
His other three Mount Rushmore picks include UCLA's John Wooden (10 national titles) — no surprise there either — along with a pair of one-time national champs in Syracuse's Jim Boeheim and Georgetown's John Thompson.
Jon Scheyer posted a 27-9 overall record in each of his first two campaigns at the helm in Durham. His first Duke basketball squad cut down nets at the ACC Tournament. And his second bunch reached the Elite Eight before losing to the 2024 NCAA Tournament's Cinderella in nearby ACC foe NC State.
ALSO READ: Recent Duke One-And-Done Shines for Sixers in Preseason Play
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.