Jon Scheyer Talks 2024-25 Duke Basketball Captains
As the only two returning rotation players from the 2023-24 Duke basketball squad, junior guard Tyrese Proctor and sophomore guard Caleb Foster are prime candidates to serve as co-captains for the 2024-25 Blue Devils. After all, Proctor was a tri-captain alongside then-graduate center Ryan Young and senior guard Jeremy Roach last season, and Foster has exhibited a variety of leadership qualities this offseason.
But there's no guarantee that Proctor and Foster will be co-captains. Plus, even if they are, there's a chance they won't be alone.
The Duke basketball program has never given such a responsibility to first-year Blue Devils. However, the landscape of college hoops has changed dramatically in recent years, and third-year head coach Jon Scheyer hasn't ruled out the possibility of awarding the co-captain title to one or more of the roster's seasoned leaders via the transfer portal.
"I'm not close to naming a captain yet," the 37-year-old Scheyer explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI at the ACC Tipoff media days in Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon. "You know, these guys [Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster], they've done a great job of working every day and setting a tone.
"But there needs to be more runway with getting to know this team and figuring that out. These guys have been terrific. [Graduate transfer guard from Tulane] Sion James, [graduate transfer forward from Purdue] Mason Gillis, even though they haven't worn a Duke uniform, they've been terrific as well.
"And I want our guys to lead regardless of a title. I just want them to lead and play their butts off no matter what."
