Duke basketball point guard Jeremy Roach sustained an injury to a toe on his right foot late in the first half of Sunday's eventual 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy title game in Portland, Ore.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior came out of the game for a brief spell afterward, returned to the court, and then went to the bench again before heading to the locker room early before the break.

However, Roach started the second half and finished the contest with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals across his game-high 37 minutes on the court.

Even so, one had to wonder if soreness in the toe would limit Jeremy Roach this week. But it appears it won't.

"Physically, we're doing well," first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer told the Blue Devils' play-by-play voice, David Shumate, Wednesday on "The Duke Basketball Report" on GoDuke.com. "Jeremy is in a good spot. A toe can be a difficult thing, but his soreness wasn't too bad yesterday, and we feel he's in a good position moving forward for the [Ohio State] game."

The No. 17 Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) and No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) tip off in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN) as part of the last ACC-Big Ten Challenge in history. Then Duke hosts the unranked Boston College Eagles in the team's first conference bout at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN).

