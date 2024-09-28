Duke Basketball Legend Hosts Premier Blue Devil Recruit at UCF
Duke basketball hasn't locked in an official visit from Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star senior Caleb Wilson. But a former Blue Devil assistant has, as Johnny Dawkins and his UCF staff are hosting the 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward this weekend.
Dawkins, whose 2,556 points as a four-year Blue Devil guard in the 1980s rank No. 2 on the all-time Duke basketball scoring list, is entering his ninth season as head coach of the Knights. And the 61-year-old made noise as a recruiter in the spring by compiling a five-deep transfer collection, adding one four-star prep, and securing the top-ranked junior college talent.
Granted, UCF probably isn't the frontrunner to reel in Caleb Wilson, who ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. That said, Dawkins and his cohorts have an opportunity to change that this weekend.
Meanwhile, Wilson has been down to a top 12 of Duke, UCF, Alabama, Auburn, Southern Cal, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oregon, UNC, Ohio State, Georgia Tech, and Kentucky since late July.
The 17-year-old visited Kentucky two weeks ago. Following his stay at UCF, Caleb Wilson will gear up for an official visit at Alabama next week before heading to Georgia Tech two weeks later.
As things stand, Duke, Stanford, and Louisville are the only three ACC schools that haven't land a pledge on the 2025 recruiting trail.
