Duke Basketball Secures Another Countdown to Craziness Visitor
Some years, a few previously unannounced recruiting visitors appear behind the Duke basketball bench for the program's Countdown to Craziness festivities. Perhaps that'll be the case this go-round when the event tips off at 7 p.m. ET next Friday..
Even if not, though, there are now two 2025 five-stars set to be in attendance for the Blue Devils' big night, which always features a Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage to introduce the new squad.
Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson, who sits at No. 22 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and welcomed Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas back to Lucas' old stomping grounds at Bellaire this week, locked in his official visit for Countdown to Craziness weekend months ago.
Henderson, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound backcourt bruiser, is down to a top six of Duke, LSU, Texas, Texas Tech, Louisville, and Houston.
Meanwhile, according to the following post from On3's Jamie Shaw on Friday afternoon, Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament will also be on hand, although it appears his trip to Durham will be of the unofficial variety.
The 6-foot-8, 195-pound Ament, who recently rose 10 spots to No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, received his Blue Devil offer while on an unofficial visit with the Duke staff back in September 2023.
Interestingly, both Shelton Henderson and Nate Ament will first be in Austin, Texas, this weekend for their official visits with the Longhorns.
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts have yet to land a 2025 commit.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.