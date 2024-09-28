Blue Devil Country

Cooper Flagg Explains Spark to Longtime Duke Basketball Fandom

The 2024-25 Duke basketball centerpiece rookie has been a Blue Devil fan all his life.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Matt Giles-Duke Blue Devils On SI
In this story:

Duke basketball guard/forward Cooper Flagg will wear No. 2 in what looks certain to be a one-and-done college campaign. As a decorated prep, though, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound do-it-all phenom from Newport, Maine, who finished No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and arrived in Durham as the featured talent in the Blue Devils' six-deep, top-ranked freshman class, sported No. 32 while shining for powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.).

ALSO READ: Blue Devils Secure Another Countdown to Craziness Visitor

Of course, No. 32 just happens to be the same digits that all-time Duke basketball great and back-to-back national champion Christian Laettner made famous in Cameron Indoor Stadium back in the early 1990s.

But Laettner's greatness in a Duke jersey isn't the reason Flagg once donned No. 32.

The 17-year-old explained that choice and the root of his childhood Blue Devil fandom in response to a question from Duke Blue Devils On SI during his debut on the stage at the Duke basketball preseason media event in Cameron on Friday:

"When I was younger, both of my parents were kind of Duke fans," Cooper Flagg noted. "It was kind of always on TV. And I think it just was always a fun team to watch. So, like growing up, being a young kid, to see the top players from high school moving on to college, playing all on one team, like it was just really an exciting thing to watch. So, I think that is what I was attracted to, just watching really high-level teams...

"And as far as 32, it didn't really have anything to do with Laettner. My mom wore No. 32 in high school also. So, I kind of just got it from that. And that's kind of where that stemmed from."

ALSO READ: Duke Shows Off Rookie Big Man's Ridiculous Wingspan

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball