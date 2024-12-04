Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Looks to Achieve New Jon Scheyer Era Feat

Duke basketball has a chance to make a serious statement versus the Tigers.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Duke basketball has never lost to the Auburn Tigers. But the program, 4-0 in the series, has never faced an Auburn squad that sits No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Poll and boasts a 7-0 overall record (0-0 SEC).

Jon Scheyer's No. 9-ranked Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC), 0-2 versus current top-four teams in No. 1 Kansas and No. 4 Kentucky, hosts Bruce Pearl's battle-ready Maui Invitational champions at 9:15 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN) as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Should Duke prevail, it would mark the second time that Scheyer has defeated a No. 2 team as head coach, as Houston ranked No. 2 when the Blue Devils knocked off the Cougars in last season's Sweet 16. And it would be his third win over a top-10 opponent, as the 2023-24 Duke basketball squad defeated then-No. 10 Baylor in Madison Square Garden last December.

However, the third-year head coach has also been at the helm for five losses in such matchups.

Plus, the 37-year-old Scheyer hasn't overseen a win over a top-10 foe in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Granted, there's been only one such attempt: Duke's 84-79 defeat at the hands of then-No. 7 UNC in the regular season finale last go-round.

Even so, Duke basketball enters the showdown against Auburn with a 27-15 all-time clip against top-10 teams in its famed college hoops venue.

