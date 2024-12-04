Duke Basketball Recruiting: Miikka Muurinen Eyeing Three Trips
At one time, Compass Prep (Ariz.) forward Miikka Muurinen was planning to visit the Duke basketball program earlier this fall. That trip never happened. However, it's still early in the 6-foot-10, 195-pound five-star's recruitment, and it sounds like the Blue Devils remain in the mix.
On Wednesday morning, Muurinen, who checked out Utah, Michigan, and Arkansas in September, told League Ready that he is now eyeing visits to bluebloods Duke, UNC, and Kentucky at some point this season.
Miikka Muurinen pops up at No. 5 overall, No. 1 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Arizona on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. But the coveted 17-year-old sensation from Finland — he turns 18 in March — has not ruled out a reclass to 2025.
He's one of only three 2026 prospects who have reported offers from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff. The other two, who were in Durham for their dual visit with the Blue Devils in early November, are St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. and Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr.
All three Blue Devil targets in the cycle currently appear among the top seven on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, with McCoy reigning at No. 1 overall.
