Reclassified Duke Basketball Visitor Eyeing Decision Soon
Christ School (N.C.) small forward Trevor Manhertz visited the Duke basketball program last week, marking the 6-foot-8, 185-pound high school junior's first trip to his blueblood "dream school" as a recruiting prospect.
Manhertz hasn't reported an offer from fourth-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts just yet. But there appears to be mutual interest. As part of his visit, Manhertz sat behind the home bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on New Year's Eve and watched the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils notch an 85-79 win over the visiting Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Now, the reclassified prep — he made the move from 2026 to the 2027 recruiting cycle back in the summer — is checking out the Louisville Cardinals in person. Pat Kelsey and his staff extended an offer to Manhertz roughly two weeks ago.
"Over the past couple of months, I gained a lot of traction," Manhertz recently noted to 247Sports. "[I'm] kind of trying to make a decision soon..."
Reversed Reclassification May Be in the Cards
Manhertz's decision could arrive as soon as the next month or two, per 247Sports. Meanwhile, he is suddenly considering a jump back into the 2026 class.
So, it seems Scheyer and his powerhouse Duke basketball recruiting team would need to act swiftly if they hope to secure a commitment from the native of Cary, N.C., which is less than a 30-minute drive from Durham.
The heralded sharpshooter, who has added to his overall arsenal this season and appears due for a rankings boost, previously toured the Indiana Hoosiers' facilities back in mid-November.
"[My dream school] was Duke when I was growing up," Manhertz told Pro Insight in December.
Again, at least for now, Manhertz remains a 2027 talent. He stacks up at No. 90 overall, No. 25 among small forwards, and No. 3 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
Duke hasn't begun building its 2027 haul. However, the Blue Devils already enjoy a four-deep 2026 collection that ranks No. 1 in the country following last week's pledge from Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr.
