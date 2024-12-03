Former Duke Basketball Star Jared McCain Nabs Big-Time Honor
Jared McCain didn't hear his name until the Philadelphia 76ers selected him No. 16 overall at the 2024 NBA Draft. Less than two months into his debut NBA campaign, though, the beloved Duke basketball sharpshooter has already risen to No. 1 on the Kia Rookie Ladder.
And on Tuesday afternoon, the season's first Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month distinction went to the 20-year-old California native for his surge in November combined with his first four performances of the season in late October.
Through 18 games with the 76ers (4-14), McCain has tallied at least 20 points seven times. He's now averaging 16.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in only 25.2 minutes per contest, shooting 44.8 percent from the field, 36.4 percent beyond the arc, and 90.6 percent at the charity stripe.
Every time that Duke Blue Devils On SI left Cameron Indoor Stadium following Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's postgame pressers last season, Jared McCain was either the lone Blue Devil or one of a couple on Coach K Court getting up shots with his notably disciplined approach.
In other words, at least for those who watched him shine in Durham last season, McCain's early NBA production should come as no surprise. Even so, his instant success is extremely impressive.
Meanwhile, further evidence of NBA Blue Devil excellence lies in the season's first Kia NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month honor belonging to another former Duke basketball one-and-done in defending NBA champion and eighth-year Boston Celtics centerpiece forward Jayson Tatum. He's averaging 28.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and a career-high 5.6 assists across the Celtics' 17-4 start.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more NBA Blue Devil updates and other Duke basketball news.