Duke Basketball Reveals Odd-Looking Freshman Jersey Numbers
Last season was the first since before 1957-58 that the NCAA allowed players to wear any number 0-99; previously, numbers 6-9, either as the first or second digit, were prohibited. But no 2023-24 Duke basketball players were among those to take advantage of the rule change.
Now, there are at least three Blue Devils set to roll out the higher digits next season, the program announced on social media this weekend in revealing the jersey numbers of the six incoming freshmen.
Forwards Kon Knueppel and Darren Harris will wear No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, while center Khaman Maluach has chosen No. 9.
As for the other three rookies heading to Durham, they've selected traditional jersey numbers. The collection's prize, Cooper Flagg, is going with No. 2, and fellow McDonald's All-American forward Isaiah Evans chose No. 3. Big man Patrick Ngongba II will don No. 21.
Presumably, the two returning scholarship Blue Devils, guards Caleb Foster and Tyrese Proctor, will stick with No. 1 and No. 5, respectively. If so, three of the four inbound Duke basketball transfers, guard Sion James (No. 1 at Tulane), forward Maliq Brown (No. 1 at Syracuse), and wing Cameron Sheffield (No. 5 at Rice), will have to pick numbers new to them in college.
Forward Mason Gillis, the Blue Devils' other transfer addition, wore No. 0 at Purdue.
There's no word as to when Duke will announce the transfers' jersey numbers.
