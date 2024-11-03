Duke Basketball One-And-Done on 30-Point Tear in NBA
After sitting out the Toronto Raptors' first three regular season games while recovering from a training camp shoulder injury, 2018-19 Duke basketball sensation and sixth-year pro RJ Barrett has heated up quickly.
The 24-year-old Toronto native, now in his second campaign with the Raptors after getting traded from the New York Knicks in late December, tallied 20 points in his season debut on Monday night.
Barrett followed that up by eclipsing the 30-point mark in all three outings since.
He scored 31 in a road loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, 33 in a home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, and 31 in a 131-128 home overtime win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.
Obviously, it's early. Still, it's worth pointing out that RJ Barrett, the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2019 after becoming a consensus All-American and leading an electrifying Duke basketball squad with his 22.6 points per game alongside fellow one-and-done lottery picks Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish, is now averaging a career-high 28.8 points per contest this season.
Plus, note that Barrett is shooting 49.4 percent from the field and a career-high 46.2 percent from three while also averaging 5.8 rebounds and a career-high 7.3 assists.
Toronto (2-5) next faces a Monday night road bout against the Denver Nuggets (3-3).
