Five-Star Forward Adds to Stacked 2025 Duke Basketball Class
Duke basketball entered Saturday with a comfortable lead at No. 1 overall on the 2025 recruiting trail. And now, it looks as though the Blue Devils are in no danger of dropping from that top spot anytime soon, as third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have landed their fourth top-shelf pledge in the cycle.
Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star senior Shelton Henderson, who ranks No. 22 overall and No. 5 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, announced his commitment to Duke on Saturday afternoon. He chose the Blue Devils over fellow finalists Texas and Louisville.
Duke looked like the prohibitive favorite to reel in Shelton Henderson ever since the 17-year-old checked out the Blue Devils on an official visit in early October, coinciding with the program's Countdown to Craziness celebration in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound bruiser joins Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia, Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer, and his twin brother, five-star guard Cayden Boozer, in the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting haul.
All three pledged allegiance to Scheyer & Co. within the past month.
Each of those Blue Devil prizes sits among the top 30 talents in the cycle. Cameron Boozer is the only one in the top 20, though, as he ranks No. 2 overall.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.