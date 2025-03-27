Brother of Former Duke Basketball Big Man Returns to Transfer Portal

NEWS: Vanderbilt forward Jaylen Carey is entering the transfer portal, he told @LeagueRDY.



Carey is a 6-foot-8 forward who began his career playing one season at James Madison. He played one season at Vandy.



He averaged 8.0PPG and 5.7RPG this season. Averaged 10.0PPG and 5.9RPG… pic.twitter.com/jKqAQxB27N