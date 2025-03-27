Brother of Former Duke Basketball Big Man Returns to Transfer Portal
Vernon Carey Jr. became the ACC Rookie of the Year, the NABC Freshman of the Year, and a consensus All-American as a 2019-20 Duke basketball one-and-done. His younger brother, a 6-foot-8, 265-pound bruiser in Jaylen Carey, hasn't excelled to that degree, but his production hasn't been anything to sneeze at through two seasons in college.
Now, following one year at Vanderbilt after beginning his career at James Madison, Jaylen Carey is entering the transfer portal again, he told League Ready on Wednesday.
As a sophomore, Carey averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds for a Commodore squad that finished 20-13 overall and 8-10 in the SEC. The program reached the NCAA Tournament in its first season under Mark Byington, Carey's head coach at James Madison the previous season.
Vanderbilt's Big Dance appearance, which ended at the hands of St. Mary's in the Round of 64 last week, marked Carey's second March Madness trip in as many campaigns as a collegian.
In 2023-24, Carey played 36 games for a James Madison team finished 32-4, averaging 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per outing.
