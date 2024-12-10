Duke Basketball One-And-Done Vying for First All-Star Nod
RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors (7-18) fell short of a victory over the Duke basketball product's former team on Monday night, as they recorded a 113-108 home loss to the New York Knicks (15-9).
But the 24-year-old Barrett, now in his sixth pro campaign and second with the Raptors after hearing his name No. 3 overall to the Knicks at the 2019 NBA Draft, was efficiently productive once again. He recorded 30 points, his seventh time reaching that mark this season, shooting 13-for-24 from the field, 3-for-7 beyond the arc, and 1-for-2 at the charity stripe.
The 6-foot-6, 214-pound guard and Toronto native added eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal across his 37 minutes on the floor.
Through 22 appearances this go-round, RJ Barrett is delivering career-high averages of 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.
Considering those numbers, albeit for a Toronto Raptors squad sitting No. 14 out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference standings, Barrett appears to be in contention to achieve the first NBA All-Star selection of his career.
He and the Raptors, looking to snap a three-game losing streak, are now gearing up to hit the road for a bout against the Miami Heat (12-10) at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more NBA Blue Devil updates and other Duke basketball recruiting news.