Duke Basketball Overtakes Rival in Latest Rankings

The Duke basketball team and its UNC counterpart remain the only ranked ACC squads.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Friday night's 69-55 road win over the then-No. 17 Arizona Wildcats equated to just a single-spot rise for Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball cast (4-1, 0-0 ACC) in this week's Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon.

Nevertheless, the Blue Devils' jump to No. 11 was sufficient to leapfrog the archrival UNC Tar Heels (3-1, 0-0 ACC), who dropped two notches to No. 12 despite their 1-0 mark last week via an 87-69 road victory over the previously unbeaten Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Friday night.

For the fourth time in as many weeks this season, Duke and UNC are the only two ACC programs boasting a ranking their name. The Blue Devils began their campaign at No. 7 in the preseason poll, two notches above the Tar Heels, and climbed to No. 6 a week later before sliding to No. 12 following their Champions Classic loss to the now-No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 12.

Conceivably, Duke could soar as high as the top five next week. After all, the Blue Devils square off against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) in the Vegas Showdown at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN) before hosting the unranked Seattle Redhawks (2-3, 0-0 Western Athletic) at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network).

Duke basketball's highest ranking in the Jon Scheyer era came last year when the 2023-24 Blue Devils debuted at No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

