Duke Basketball Pipeline Target Reschedules Blue Devil Visit
Duke basketball will host Jordan Smith Jr. beginning on Nov. 1, ZAGSBLOG's Sam Lance reported this week. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard's visit with Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils will be of the unofficial variety.
The five-star senior, an explosive backcourt talent and arguably the top perimeter defender in the 2026 cycle, attends Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.). That's the same prep powerhouse that has produced two recent Blue Devil guards in Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach, not to mention a pair of current Duke freshmen in five-star center Patrick Ngongba II and four-star guard Darren Harris.
Smith, who jumped five spots over the summer to No. 7 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and has held an offer Scheyer since late July, initially planned to be in Durham this weekend.
Now, it looks as though Compass Prep (Ariz.) five-star forward Miikka Muurinen will be the only 2026 target on campus to check out the Duke basketball program in the coming days.
Roughly 10 miles down Tobacco Road, UNC basketball is also a major player for Smith and Muurinen. The Tar Heels are slated to welcome Smith to Chapel Hill for an unofficial visit next weekend.
Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Kansas, and Syracuse are other top suitors at this early juncture in the Jordan Smith Jr. sweepstakes.
