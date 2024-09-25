Major Duke Basketball Recruiting Target Reveals Finalists
Fresh off hosting Dwayne Aristode on a weekend official visit, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff landed in the Brewster Academy (N.H.) senior standout's top five on Wednesday. His other finalists are Arizona, Southern Cal, Michigan State, and NBL Next Stars.
On3's Joe Tipton reported that Aristode has taken official visits to all five. But there's no word on a decision timeline.
According to Tipton, the 18-year-old forward cut Alabama, Kansas, Miami, UCLA, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, and others from contention via his list reveal.
Aristode is a 6-foot-8, 215-pound versatile five-star who sits at No. 18 overall and No. 4 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
He didn't list the Duke basketball program among his full-fledged suitors until early June. That said, Scheyer and his crew began eyeing the long-limbed sharpshooter shortly after the Netherlands native arrived at Brewster Academy last year.
"I want to go somewhere that feels like home," Dwayne Aristode explained to Tipton about his process, "play for a coach that lets me play my game. I’m always able and ready to sacrifice for the team, but play in a style that suits me. I want to be comfortable, play in a place that feels like home, and have fun.
"I want to win. For example, one of my goals is to play in the Final Four."
