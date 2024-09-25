Blue Devil Country

Major Duke Basketball Recruiting Target Reveals Finalists

The Duke basketball recruiters remain in play for their most recent five-star visitor.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fresh off hosting Dwayne Aristode on a weekend official visit, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff landed in the Brewster Academy (N.H.) senior standout's top five on Wednesday. His other finalists are Arizona, Southern Cal, Michigan State, and NBL Next Stars.

On3's Joe Tipton reported that Aristode has taken official visits to all five. But there's no word on a decision timeline.

ALSO READ: Duke Gets Cut From 2025 Sharpshooter's Recruitment

According to Tipton, the 18-year-old forward cut Alabama, Kansas, Miami, UCLA, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, and others from contention via his list reveal.

Aristode is a 6-foot-8, 215-pound versatile five-star who sits at No. 18 overall and No. 4 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

He didn't list the Duke basketball program among his full-fledged suitors until early June. That said, Scheyer and his crew began eyeing the long-limbed sharpshooter shortly after the Netherlands native arrived at Brewster Academy last year.

"I want to go somewhere that feels like home," Dwayne Aristode explained to Tipton about his process, "play for a coach that lets me play my game. I’m always able and ready to sacrifice for the team, but play in a style that suits me. I want to be comfortable, play in a place that feels like home, and have fun.

"I want to win. For example, one of my goals is to play in the Final Four."

ALSO READ: Former Duke Guard Secures Another NBA Opportunity

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball