Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Magic)
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will not play on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic due to a calf injury.
Wemby sat out the Spurs' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday -- the eighth game in a row that he's missed -- and Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson revealed that both he and Stephon Castle will not make the trip to Orlando for the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.
The Spurs have yet to release an official injury report, but it's clear those two young stars will not suit up in this game.
With Wemby out, the odds for the Spurs-Magic are pretty interesting. Orlando is set as an 8.5-point favorite at home, even though San Antonio is 6-2 since Wemby went down with his calf issue. The Spurs are just +270 on the moneyline at DraftKings as of Wednesday morning.
There's a chance that the latest odds could be bracing for the Spurs to sit some other key players -- such as guard De'Aaron Fox -- since this is a back-to-back. San Antonio is 1-1 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back and 4-2 against the spread as an underdog this season.
It's possible that Wembanyama and Castle return for the Spurs later on in their road trip, but for now the star big man will sit on Wednesday. This season, Wemby is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.
If he can play 65 games (the threshold needed for postseason awards), he's a potential All-NBA selection this season.
