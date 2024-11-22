Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Product Announces Retirement, Teases Next Move

Before embarking on a new career, former Duke basketball star Rodney Hood is working toward earning a degree.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Rodney Hood
Duke basketball forward Rodney Hood / Mark Dolejs-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rodney Hood is only 32 years old. But the 2013-14 Duke basketball forward, who transferred from Mississippi State and averaged 16.1 points for the Blue Devils while starring alongside one-and-done Jabari Parker, has not played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season.

ALSO READ: Ex-Duke Player Transforms Into Potent Scorer for New Team

So, after growing tired of hurdles in the injury department, Hood has decided to end his professional pursuits as a player.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the retirement on Thursday afternoon, adding that the 6-foot-8 Hood is now "finishing his degree with Duke University and looks forward to pursuing a career in coaching."

Across an eight-year NBA career spanning six franchises, Rodney Hood averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. As a Duke basketball player, he earned All-ACC Second Team honors for a Blue Devil squad that finished 26-9 overall but lost to Mercer in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64.

Last season, Hood averaged 4.8 points in five G League outings for the Memphis Hustle. At the time, the Utah Jazz's 2014 No. 23 overall draft pick was attempting to get back to the NBA. However, as McMenamin noted, "another injury told him it was time" to call it quits.

Hood peaked at 14.7 points per game in 2017-18. After suffering a torn Achilles tendon in December 2019, he never averaged more than five points again.

RELATED: Complete List of Blue Devils Currently in the NBA

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball