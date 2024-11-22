Duke Basketball Product Announces Retirement, Teases Next Move
Rodney Hood is only 32 years old. But the 2013-14 Duke basketball forward, who transferred from Mississippi State and averaged 16.1 points for the Blue Devils while starring alongside one-and-done Jabari Parker, has not played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season.
ALSO READ: Ex-Duke Player Transforms Into Potent Scorer for New Team
So, after growing tired of hurdles in the injury department, Hood has decided to end his professional pursuits as a player.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the retirement on Thursday afternoon, adding that the 6-foot-8 Hood is now "finishing his degree with Duke University and looks forward to pursuing a career in coaching."
Across an eight-year NBA career spanning six franchises, Rodney Hood averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. As a Duke basketball player, he earned All-ACC Second Team honors for a Blue Devil squad that finished 26-9 overall but lost to Mercer in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64.
Last season, Hood averaged 4.8 points in five G League outings for the Memphis Hustle. At the time, the Utah Jazz's 2014 No. 23 overall draft pick was attempting to get back to the NBA. However, as McMenamin noted, "another injury told him it was time" to call it quits.
Hood peaked at 14.7 points per game in 2017-18. After suffering a torn Achilles tendon in December 2019, he never averaged more than five points again.
RELATED: Complete List of Blue Devils Currently in the NBA
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.