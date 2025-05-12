Duke Basketball Product Cooper Flagg Shorter Than Advertised
Recruiting sites listed Cooper Flagg at 6-foot-9 when the eventual Duke basketball superstar was a senior at Montverde Academy in Florida. And the phenom talent from Maine, projected to hear his name No. 1 overall at the 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn's Barclays Center on June 25, has appeared as a 6-foot-9, 225-pounder on his official Blue Devil bio page since his arrival in Durham.
But as ESPN draft guru Jonathan Givony reported in the following post at the NBA Draft Combine on Monday afternoon, Flagg checked in at only 6-foot-7 and 3/4 inches standing barefoot this week.
Givony added that Flagg has grown "nearly an inch in the past year, while adding 12 pounds." So, when folks were listing him at 6-foot-9 last spring, he was just then able to round up to 6-foot-7.
Exaggerated heights via shoe measurements are nothing new in basketball, of course.
Moreover, many of his real measurements, not to mention the versatile repertoire that he put on full display in racking up national and ACC honors galore as a mere Duke basketball rookie, are off the charts. Flagg, who will find out his probable landing spot during the NBA Draft Lottery at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN), boasts a 7-foot wingspan and a standing reach over 8-foot-10.
Cooper Flagg led the 35-win 2024-25 Blue Devils, a squad that reached the Final Four after capturing the ACC Tournament and regular season titles, in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks per game.
