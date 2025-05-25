Duke Basketball Reclaims Top Recruiting Ranking With Authority
Back in the fall, it didn't take long for Duke basketball to go from zero 2025 commits to the top-ranked collection in the cycle. The Blue Devils snagged four five-star pledges in less than a month.
But fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew lost one of those early signees, Shelton Henderson, to Miami following his decommitment from Duke in mid-April. In turn, the Blue Devils dropped a couple of notches in the 2025 class rankings.
Now, though, thanks to the recent commitments from five-star shooting guard Dame Sarr and four-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins on back-to-back days, Duke is back in the top spot.
And that's where the program finished in all but one of the previous three cycles under Scheyer's command.
The headline Duke basketball prize this go-round is power forward Cameron Boozer at No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Chances are Sarr would appear next if not for the Italian phenom's lack of a 247Sports ranking due to his international status. Wilkins checks in at No. 35, over a dozen notches below the other two Blue Devil signees in point guard Cayden Boozer at No. 20 and combo forward Nikolas Khamenia at No. 19.
