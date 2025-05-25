Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Recruiting Prospect Scores 30 With Zero Misses

The Duke basketball coaches recently began expressing interest in stock-riser Kohl Rosario.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff haven't officially entered the Kohl Rosario sweepstakes yet. But it may be only a matter of time before they extend an offer.

After all, Rosario has surfaced as a breakout 2026 prep this spring and recently heard from the blueblood recruiters in Durham. And the Moravian Prep (N.C.) four-star wing's nearly perfect performance on Saturday suggests he is determined to continue boosting his stock while attracting more and more attention from high-major college programs.

Rosario, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound sharpshooter boasting over a dozen offers, tallied a game-high 30 points to power his Overtime Elite squad to a 113-89 victory over U18 Zalgiris Kaunas at the NextGen EuroLeague Finals in Abu Dhabi.

Not only did Rosario account for over a quarter of his team's points in the matchup, but he also did so without recording a single miss from the field. The polished bucket-getter shot 10-for-10 overall, including a 6-for-6 clip beyond the arc.

Last weekend in EYBL action, Kohl Rosario's outings included a 28-point effort with a 6-for-8 mark from 3-point land.

He currently checks in at No. 96 overall and No. 3 among North Carolina talents on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

