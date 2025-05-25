Duke Basketball Recruiting Prospect Scores 30 With Zero Misses
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff haven't officially entered the Kohl Rosario sweepstakes yet. But it may be only a matter of time before they extend an offer.
After all, Rosario has surfaced as a breakout 2026 prep this spring and recently heard from the blueblood recruiters in Durham. And the Moravian Prep (N.C.) four-star wing's nearly perfect performance on Saturday suggests he is determined to continue boosting his stock while attracting more and more attention from high-major college programs.
Rosario, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound sharpshooter boasting over a dozen offers, tallied a game-high 30 points to power his Overtime Elite squad to a 113-89 victory over U18 Zalgiris Kaunas at the NextGen EuroLeague Finals in Abu Dhabi.
Not only did Rosario account for over a quarter of his team's points in the matchup, but he also did so without recording a single miss from the field. The polished bucket-getter shot 10-for-10 overall, including a 6-for-6 clip beyond the arc.
Last weekend in EYBL action, Kohl Rosario's outings included a 28-point effort with a 6-for-8 mark from 3-point land.
He currently checks in at No. 96 overall and No. 3 among North Carolina talents on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
