Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Recruiting: Dutch Five-Star Announces Decision

Recent Duke basketball visitor Dwayne Aristode has committed elsewhere.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer versus Arizona
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer versus Arizona / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dwayne Aristode, who arrived at prep powerhouse Brewster Academy (N.H.) from the Netherlands last year and quickly landed on the Duke basketball recruiting radar, revealed his commitment to Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff on Sunday morning.

ALSO READ: Five-Star Duke Target Jordan Smith Jr. Dazzles Via 'Old School' Game

Given the recent high-confidence 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction courtesy of national recruiting insider Travis Branham, Aristode's pledge to the Wildcats came as no surprise.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound versatile forward and heralded sharpshooter chose Arizona over the other four finalists he named in late September: Duke, Southern, NBL Next Stars, and Michigan State.

Dwayne Aristode, currently sitting at No. 18 overall, No. 4 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Arizona on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, reported his offer from the Blue Devils in the spring and checked out the program on an official visit the third weekend of September. He also visited each of his other finalists.

As things stand, third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils boast two 2025 pledges in a pair of Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star talents: forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer, No. 2 and No. 21, respectively on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. The twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer gave Duke the good news last week.

ALSO READ: Supercoach Trainer Raves About Duke Sophomore Guard Caleb Foster

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball