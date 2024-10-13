Duke Basketball Recruiting: Dutch Five-Star Announces Decision
Dwayne Aristode, who arrived at prep powerhouse Brewster Academy (N.H.) from the Netherlands last year and quickly landed on the Duke basketball recruiting radar, revealed his commitment to Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff on Sunday morning.
Given the recent high-confidence 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction courtesy of national recruiting insider Travis Branham, Aristode's pledge to the Wildcats came as no surprise.
The 6-foot-8, 215-pound versatile forward and heralded sharpshooter chose Arizona over the other four finalists he named in late September: Duke, Southern, NBL Next Stars, and Michigan State.
Dwayne Aristode, currently sitting at No. 18 overall, No. 4 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Arizona on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, reported his offer from the Blue Devils in the spring and checked out the program on an official visit the third weekend of September. He also visited each of his other finalists.
As things stand, third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils boast two 2025 pledges in a pair of Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star talents: forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer, No. 2 and No. 21, respectively on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. The twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer gave Duke the good news last week.
