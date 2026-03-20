Social Media Reacts to Dukes First Round Game vs Siena

Duke is coming off another ACC Tournament Championship after beating Virginia 74-70. While Isaiah Evans led the Blue Devils in scoring, the story was Cayden Boozer being a better player than his brother, Cameron Boozer. Cayden ended the night with 16 points on 6-12 from the field, while also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Now, the Blue Devils play against the 16-seed Siena, which won the MAAC Tournament Championship. Let's see how Duke fans react to the Blue Devils' first game in March Madness.

First Half

Duke would score a quick four points after winning the opening tip. Then Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans would knock down back to back three's. On its first four shot attempts, Duke would make all four.

Duke is about to spank Sienna — Ryan Dickison (@RyanDickison7) March 19, 2026

Siena is not a team to overlook, as by the first TV timeout, Siena would take a 12-10 lead after a long rebound gave the Saints a fast break opportunity.

Duke wtfffff going on yo — sBank$🕷 (@theoglyfe) March 19, 2026

After going back and forth making shots, Senior Brendan Coyle would knock down back-to-back threes. Jon Scheyer would be forced to call a timeout to prevent the Saints from going on a bigger run.

Duke look like they wanna screw everybody brackets up smh — AZ (@AntwaunZeno) March 19, 2026

After the timeout from Jon Scheyer, Cameron Boozer would turn the ball over after trying to pass out of a double team.

why is duke in a dog fight with siena — 𝖊𝖛𝖎𝖊 🧸 (@evie_tay22) March 19, 2026

Siena continued to make shots, and Duke couldn't find an answer defensively. It would only get worse with Maliq Brown picking up his second foul with seven minutes remaining in the first half.

Duke is down 31-22 to 16 seed Sienna! Are we about to see another miracle?! — The Bench (@ReadTheBench) March 19, 2026

Maliq brown gets called for the most unluckiest stupid fouls. And yes some are his own dang fault — Duke Fan (@PositiveDukeFan) March 19, 2026

At the end of the first half, Siena would have an 11-point lead. Siena came into this game averaging 30% from the three-point range and is currently shooting 45% from three. Duke, meanwhile, has shot a poor 2-15 from three.

duke getting whacked yeah ggs — J. Marbury (@JMarbury_5) March 19, 2026

Second Half

Duke would not have the start to the second half good, with Maliq Brown picking up his third foul.

Duke got 19 minutes to get their lives together IMMEDIATELY — bhrisphuckedyobitch (@shaiwitdahops) March 19, 2026

Duke would then switch to a zone defense, which slows down the Saints' offense. Now the Blue Devils trail by six.

Duke has shown up! — Cameron Crazy (@cameroncrazy) March 19, 2026

Duke would then force the Saints into a bad shot because of the zone defense, leading to a Cayden Boozer fast break to bring the deficit down to four. Siena would then call a timeout to try to stop the Duke run.

Duke making a comeback — Latesia (@Latesia27) March 19, 2026

Isaiah Evans would cut the lead to just one, but Siena would get the lead back to six with nine minutes left in the game.

Duke is in a dogfight with a team that has made 0 subs — DGrizzle (@DGrizzleTV) March 19, 2026

Under six minutes remain, and Duke trails by one and looks to avoid being the third one-seed in March Madness to be upset by a 16 seed.

Even if duke ends up winning this. Its still a bad look for their program — ShoresyTakesOnTheCanes (@caseyskater) March 19, 2026

Cameron Boozer would get fouled under the basket and connect on one, tying the game up at 61. Then Isaiah Evans gave Duke its first lead since the score was 10-8.

Siena really said “we’re here for history”… then bricked their way out of it. Shooting themselves out of one of the all-time 16 over 1 upsets vs #Duke. 😬🏀 — Coach Mark (@JewOfWar) March 19, 2026

Duke's defense has played outstanding, holding Siena scoreless for over six minutes. Duke now leads 67-61 with a minute and a half remaining.

Let’s go Duke let’s go Duke. Let’s go Duke. Let’s go Duke. Let’s go Duke. Let’s go Duke. — SCHLEPROCK (@KevinFSchlep) March 19, 2026

After being challenged throughout the whole game, Duke found a way to avoid the upset with a 71-65 victory. Now the Blue Devils will play TCU on Saturday.