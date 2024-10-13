Five-Star Duke Basketball Target Dazzles Via 'Old School' Game
Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) guard Jordan Smith Jr., who has been a prime 2026 Duke basketball recruiting target since late July and is slated to visit the Blue Devils the first weekend of November, brings full-throttle intensity seemingly every time he steps on a court. Evidently, that includes the 6-foot-3, 195-pound five-star's performances at this weekend's USA Basketball Junior National Team October Minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colo.
ALSO READ: Another Premier 2025 Duke Target Ready to Announce
Smith, No. 7 overall and No. 3 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, drew some lofty praise from 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins on Saturday afternoon. The national recruiting analyst likened the coveted recruit to a throwback talent:
"Most would identify the 80's and 90's era of the sport as a time when the game was at its peak when it came to physical play...there is no questioning the fact that [Jordan Smith Jr.] would thrive in that era...When watching him compete, it is clear that he is not out there to make friends...Offensively, he plays the game as if he were six inches taller with his will to never giving up on a play...Defensively is where he plays as if his life is on the line."
The Duke basketball program has reeled in four Paul VI Catholic standouts over the past five years. That pipeline includes two current Blue Devil freshmen in five-star center Patrick Ngongba II and sharpshooting guard/forward Darren Harris.
Jordan Smith Jr. is one of only three preps on the early 2026 Duke basketball offer sheet, along with St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. and Compass Prep (Ariz.) forward Miikka Muurinen (reclass candidate).
ALSO READ: Supercoach Raves About Blue Devil Guard Caleb Foster
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.