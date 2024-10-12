Supercoach Raves About Duke Basketball Guard Caleb Foster
Two days after appearing at the ACC Tipoff in Charlotte alongside fellow returning Duke basketball backcourt starter Tyrese Proctor and third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer, potential breakout sophomore Caleb Foster was at The Summit at One Vanderbilt in New York City on Friday night.
The 6-foot-5, 202-pound guard was there for an individual workout with world-renowned basketball trainer Chris Brickley, who aids a long list of NBA superstars. And judging by the following assessment and accompanying minute of highlight clips, it's safe to say Brickley is high on Foster's game and attitude:
"[Caleb Foster] was very impressive tonight! His handle, his shot off the dribble, his skilled finishing w/ both hands and urgency to get better stood out to me."
As a Blue Devil rookie last season, Foster averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game before sustaining a right ankle injury in late February that sidelined him for the remainder of Duke's 27-9 campaign.
In Duke basketball's Blue-White Scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Oct. 4, the 20-year-old from Harrisburg, N.C., tallied 16 points, two rebounds, and four assists while shooting 5-for-11 from the field, 2-for-5 from three, and 4-for-6 at the charity stripe across his 19 minutes on the floor.
Duke basketball tips off its regular season at home against Maine on Nov. 4.
