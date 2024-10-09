Duke Basketball Recruiting Intel: Boozer Twins Decision Buzz
Last week, it looked as though Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer and his twin brother in five-star guard Cayden Boozer, who have held Duke basketball offers since May 2022, would reveal their college choices this Thursday. But that no longer appears to be a locked-in date.
As national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria reported on Wednesday afternoon, "Hurricane Milton, among many other things, is impacting the timeline of the Boozers' announcement."
Zagoria added that the expectation is for Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer to announce on social media but without doing so via a press conference or live interview with a major recruiting site.
In other words, it seems the heralded brothers now may well unveil their highly anticipated recruiting decisions without advertising the time or date beforehand.
The Boozer twins are reportedly deciding between hometown-hopeful Miami and the Duke basketball program, where their father, Carlos Boozer, was a key piece to the 2000-01 national champions and shined for three seasons before enjoying a 13-year NBA career and becoming a two-time All-Star forward.
Third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff continue to seek their first recruiting prize in the 2025 arena.
Perhaps it'll come in the form of two wins at the same time. For now, though, the 247Sports Crystal Ball doesn't contain any predictions for Cameron Boozer, No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, or Cayden Boozer, No. 21 in the class.
