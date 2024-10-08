Powerful Texas Recruit Dons Duke Basketball Jersey
Bellaire High School (Texas) senior Shelton Henderson, aiming to wrap up his recruitment by November, was in Durham this past weekend for his official tour of the Duke basketball program.
And on Sunday, courtesy of ZAGSBLOG's Sam Lance, pictures surfaced from the 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward's Duke basketball photoshoot. As one can see below, Henderson was on campus with his family and sported both the Blue Devils' white home jerseys and special-occasion black road threads:
It might have been by design that Shelton Henderson, a well-built wing who shines on both ends of the floor and sits at No. 22 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, checked out the Duke basketball facilities the same weekend as Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, currently stacking up at No. 4 in the cycle.
"I want us to take visits together," Henderson, down to a top six of Duke, Texas, Houston, Texas Tech, Louisville, and LSU, told Rivals' Jason Jordan in August while mentioning that he and Ament have talked about joining forces in college.
Shelton Henderson and Nate Ament were on hand for the Blue Devils' annual Countdown to Craziness in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night, along with another prime 2025 Duke target in Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) four-star guard Acaden Lewis, boasting a No. 36 overall composite ranking.
