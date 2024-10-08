Duke Basketball One-And-Done Shines for Philadelphia
It feels safe to assume that 20-year-old Duke basketball product Jared McCain impressed Philadelphia 76ers brass on Monday night.
ALSO READ: Powerful Texas Recruit Dons Blue Devil Jersey
The 6-foot-2 guard, making his preseason debut after getting drafted No. 16 overall this summer following his highly impactful one-and-done campaign in Durham, tied three teammates for the most points by a Sixer in the squad's 130-84 blowout home win over the New Zealand Breakers. McCain finished with 15 points on 5-for-14 shooting from the field, 4-for-9 from three, and 1-for-1 at the line.
Plus, he chipped in seven rebounds and three assists across his 28 minutes off the bench.
Sure, Jared McCain previously sported his Philadelphia 76ers jersey as part of NBA 2K25 Summer League action in Las Vegas back in July. But Monday night marked the California sharpshooter's first time taking the court in front of his new home crowd:
Next up on the 76ers' preseason slate is a road outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET Friday (NBA League Pass).
As a Duke basketball freshman, McCain averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 41.4 percent beyond the arc, and 88.5 percent at the charity stripe for a Blue Devil squad that posted a 27-9 record and reached the Elite Eight. In doing so, he earned ACC All-Freshman Team and NCAA Tournament All-Region honors.
ALSO READ: Duke Product Secures Lucrative NBA Contract Extension
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.