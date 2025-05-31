Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Recruiting: Jon Scheyer Acts Quickly in Latest Pursuit

The Duke basketball program is now set to host surging 2026 guard Kohl Rosario in less than a month.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Thursday evening, Moravian Prep (N.C.) four-star guard Kohl Rosario announced his offer from fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and third-year Blue Devil assistant Emanuel Dildy.

ALSO READ: Expert Ranks 2025-26 Blue Devils Second Among ACC Squads

By Friday morning, the Blue Devils had already secured an official visit from the stock-soaring 2026 prospect, as several outlets reported that Duke will host Rosario on June 26-27. He's also locked in upcoming trips to Oregon (June 4-5), Kansas (June 17-18), Texas A&M (June 22-23), and Baylor (June 29-30), per 247Sports' Dushawn London, and plans to tour either UNC or Florida State in early July.

Rosario has emerged as one of the most-talked-about names in EYBL grassroots action this spring, highlighted by a 30-point outing without missing a shot from the field. His performances drew a long list of big-name coaches during the open period last week, fueling a string of new blueblood offers, including Kansas and Duke basketball archrival UNC.

The 247Sports 2026 Composite doesn't yet reflect what is all but certain to be a considerable bump to Kohl Rosario's ranking. He currently checks in at No. 96 overall in the cycle, No. 14 among shooting guards, and No. 3 in North Carolina.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball