Duke Basketball Recruiting: Jon Scheyer Acts Quickly in Latest Pursuit
On Thursday evening, Moravian Prep (N.C.) four-star guard Kohl Rosario announced his offer from fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and third-year Blue Devil assistant Emanuel Dildy.
By Friday morning, the Blue Devils had already secured an official visit from the stock-soaring 2026 prospect, as several outlets reported that Duke will host Rosario on June 26-27. He's also locked in upcoming trips to Oregon (June 4-5), Kansas (June 17-18), Texas A&M (June 22-23), and Baylor (June 29-30), per 247Sports' Dushawn London, and plans to tour either UNC or Florida State in early July.
Rosario has emerged as one of the most-talked-about names in EYBL grassroots action this spring, highlighted by a 30-point outing without missing a shot from the field. His performances drew a long list of big-name coaches during the open period last week, fueling a string of new blueblood offers, including Kansas and Duke basketball archrival UNC.
The 247Sports 2026 Composite doesn't yet reflect what is all but certain to be a considerable bump to Kohl Rosario's ranking. He currently checks in at No. 96 overall in the cycle, No. 14 among shooting guards, and No. 3 in North Carolina.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.