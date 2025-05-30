Blue Devil Country

Surging Prospect Secures Spot on Duke Basketball Wishlist

The Duke basketball staff is now in the mix for North Carolina recruit Kohl Rosario.

It sure seemed like a Duke basketball offer was in the works for Moravian Prep (N.C.) guard and breakout EYBL sensation Kohl Rosario. Indeed, it was, as recent Blue Devil interest led to the 6-foot-5, 185-pound potent scorer's official placement on the 2026 recruiting wishlist in Durham.

Rosario announced the offer from fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer via the following post on social media, also giving a shoutout to the program's lead recruiter for his services in third-year Blue Devil assistant coach Emanuel Dildy:

At No. 96 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Rosario becomes the lowest-ranked prospect among the handful of full-fledged Duke targets in the cycle. He checks in at No. 14 among shooting guards and No. 3 in North Carolina.

His ranking is undoubtedly due for a bump, though, in light of eye-popping grassroots performances this spring, including Rosario's recent 30-point effort without missing a single shot from the field.

The Blue Devils, who boast a loaded 2025 haul that gives Scheyer his third top-ranked class in four tries at the helm, have seen neither a commitment nor rejection thus far in the 2026 recruiting arena.

