Expert Predicts Duke Basketball to Rank Second Among ACC Teams
Duke basketball appears at No. 8 in the latest projected preseason top 25 courtesy of The Field of 68's Rob Dauster this week. The 2025-26 Blue Devils, Jon Scheyer's fourth collection as head coach, are one of only three ACC programs to make the cut in Dauster's eyes.
However, unlike many projections elsewhere, Duke does not reign supreme among teams from the conference, as Dauster currently places the Louisville Cardinals at No. 5 in the country for Pat Kelsey's second season at the helm.
Somewhat surprisingly, the third ACC representative in Dauster's top 25 is not Duke's archrival, UNC, but is another Tobacco Road school. He ranks the NC State Wolfpack, entering the first season of the Will Wade era and enjoying a relatively formidable roster for the program, at No. 25 overall.
Dauster has Purdue at No. 1, followed by Houston, Florida, and UConn ahead of Louisville to fill out his top five.
The Duke basketball program, which hasn't begun a season outside the top 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll since Scheyer's sophomore season as a Blue Devil guard in 2007-08, is set to return six scholarship players from the 35-win 2024-25 team. And the Blue Devils have compiled the nation's top-ranked 2025 recruiting class, a five-deep bunch featuring four five-star prospects.
