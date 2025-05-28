Blue Devil Country

Expert Predicts Duke Basketball to Rank Second Among ACC Teams

The 2025-26 Duke basketball squad will likely begin the season somewhere inside the top 10.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball appears at No. 8 in the latest projected preseason top 25 courtesy of The Field of 68's Rob Dauster this week. The 2025-26 Blue Devils, Jon Scheyer's fourth collection as head coach, are one of only three ACC programs to make the cut in Dauster's eyes.

ALSO READ: Updated Blue Devil Roster for 2025-26 Campaign

However, unlike many projections elsewhere, Duke does not reign supreme among teams from the conference, as Dauster currently places the Louisville Cardinals at No. 5 in the country for Pat Kelsey's second season at the helm.

Somewhat surprisingly, the third ACC representative in Dauster's top 25 is not Duke's archrival, UNC, but is another Tobacco Road school. He ranks the NC State Wolfpack, entering the first season of the Will Wade era and enjoying a relatively formidable roster for the program, at No. 25 overall.

Dauster has Purdue at No. 1, followed by Houston, Florida, and UConn ahead of Louisville to fill out his top five.

The Duke basketball program, which hasn't begun a season outside the top 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll since Scheyer's sophomore season as a Blue Devil guard in 2007-08, is set to return six scholarship players from the 35-win 2024-25 team. And the Blue Devils have compiled the nation's top-ranked 2025 recruiting class, a five-deep bunch featuring four five-star prospects.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball