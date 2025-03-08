Duke Basketball Recruiting Prize Falls Short of Top Honor
Early Duke basketball signee Cameron Boozer is fresh off powering the Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers to a 27-3 overall record, capturing a fourth straight state title on Saturday afternoon.
And the 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward headlines the top-ranked 2025 Blue Devil class, a four-deep collection of five-stars including the other twin son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion Carlos Boozer in point guard Cayden Boozer.
But Cameron Boozer, a McDonald's All American selection still checking at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is not the Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year, presented annually to the most outstanding prep in the country.
Instead, on Friday afternoon, the trophy went to another of the previously named five finalists in five-star guard Darryn Peterson, a 2025 Kansas signee boasting a No. 3 composite ranking in the cycle.
Even so, the Duke basketball program continues to lead the way with its five Naismith prep winners since the prestigious award's inception in 1987: Cooper Flagg (2024), Dariq Whitehead (2022), RJ Barrett (2018), Austin Rivers (2011), and Shane Battier (1997).
