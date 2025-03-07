Elite Nearby Prep Ready to Attend Another Duke Basketball Rivalry Game
Broughton High School (N.C.) sophomore guard Jordan Page checked out the Duke basketball program in early February, as he was on hand for the Blue Devils' 87-70 blowout victory over the visiting UNC Tar Heels in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Now, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound versatile five-star is set to be in the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday night. He'll be on an unofficial visit at UNC, watching the Tar Heels (20-11, 13-6 ACC) host the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) in both archrivals' regular season finale.
Although Page hasn't reported an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer or UNC's Hubert Davis, recruiters from Durham and Chapel Hill have each made the short drive to Broughton in Raleigh several times to assess the heralded talent, who plays for former NC State star Scott Wood.
Jordan Page stacks up at No. 15 overall, No. 1 among shooting guards, and No. 2 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
