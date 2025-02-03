Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Back to Representing Entire ACC in Top 25

The Duke basketball team checks in at No. 2 for the third week in a row.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball guard Kon Knueppel
Duke basketball guard Kon Knueppel / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

Riding the nation's longest active winning streak at 15 games while enjoying more momentum from Saturday night's 87-70 home win over rival UNC, Jon Scheyer and his third Duke basketball squad didn't budge from No. 2 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon. But for the first time in three weeks, the Blue Devils (19-2, 11-0 ACC) are back to being the only ranked ACC team.

ALSO READ: Prime Duke Recruiting Target Suddenly Cancels Visit Elsewhere

Louisville, No. 21 last week, fell out due to the Cardinals' 77-70 road loss at the hands of Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Now, outside of Duke, only two ACC teams are even receiving votes. Clemson (18-4, 10-1 ACC) garnered the most among unranked squads this go-round, and Louisville (16-6, 9-2 ACC) earned the third most.

The Blue Devils began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll, fell to No. 12 following their early losses to Kentucky and Kansas, and haven't looked back since. Plus, they handed No. 1 Auburn (20-1, 8-0 SEC) what remains the Tigers' lone defeat.

Duke basketball, back to full strength with the return of junior forward Maliq Brown while thriving behind the brilliance of freshman sensations Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, will face Clemson on the road at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN). First, though, the Blue Devils are gearing up for a road battle against Brown's former program, Syracuse (10-12, 4-7 ACC), at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball