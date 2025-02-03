Duke Basketball Back to Representing Entire ACC in Top 25
Riding the nation's longest active winning streak at 15 games while enjoying more momentum from Saturday night's 87-70 home win over rival UNC, Jon Scheyer and his third Duke basketball squad didn't budge from No. 2 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon. But for the first time in three weeks, the Blue Devils (19-2, 11-0 ACC) are back to being the only ranked ACC team.
Louisville, No. 21 last week, fell out due to the Cardinals' 77-70 road loss at the hands of Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Now, outside of Duke, only two ACC teams are even receiving votes. Clemson (18-4, 10-1 ACC) garnered the most among unranked squads this go-round, and Louisville (16-6, 9-2 ACC) earned the third most.
The Blue Devils began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll, fell to No. 12 following their early losses to Kentucky and Kansas, and haven't looked back since. Plus, they handed No. 1 Auburn (20-1, 8-0 SEC) what remains the Tigers' lone defeat.
Duke basketball, back to full strength with the return of junior forward Maliq Brown while thriving behind the brilliance of freshman sensations Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, will face Clemson on the road at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN). First, though, the Blue Devils are gearing up for a road battle against Brown's former program, Syracuse (10-12, 4-7 ACC), at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).
