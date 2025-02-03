Good Sign: Duke Basketball Target Cancels Visit Elsewhere
Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament has been on the 2025 Duke basketball wishlist for roughly a year and a half. The 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star has checked out the Blue Devils a handful of times, including an official visit over the weekend that coincided with the program's statement blowout over archrival UNC.
And as On3's Joe Tipton reported on Monday, Ament has since called off his only remaining previously scheduled visit. He was slated to tour Kansas State on Feb. 11 and attend the Wildcats' home game against Arizona.
Of course, given his previously revealed plan to wrap up his recruitment in February or March, the timing of the canceled trip suggests he could be on the verge of announcing his decision. Moreover, it's worth noting that the news comes less than 24 hours after Ament posted photos from his Duke basketball visit on social media.
A few days before arriving in Durham, Nate Ament was in Knoxville to watch Tennessee host Kentucky.
His top 11 consists of Duke, Tennessee, Kentucky, Kansas State, Georgetown, Louisville, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Texas, BYU, and Alabama.
Meanwhile, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer is on track to cement a third No. 1-ranked recruiting class across his four cycles. The 2025 Blue Devil haul consists of four five-stars, including three who were in Durham on Saturday night to help seal the deal with Nate Ament in Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson plus Columbus High School (Fla.) twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.