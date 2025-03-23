Duke Basketball Reveals Starters for Round of 32 Battle Against Baylor
Even without the services of freshman phenom Cooper Flagg and junior forward Maliq Brown, the 2024-25 Duke basketball squad captured the program's second ACC Tournament title in three years under Jon Scheyer's command. But Flagg returned to action for the No. 1 seed Blue Devils in their Round of 64 blowout win over No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's in Raleigh's Lenovo Center on Friday.
Flagg drew the start against the Mountaineers, despite being only eight days removed from spraining his ankle in the Blue Devils' ACC Tournament opener. And considering the 18-year-old didn't experience any hiccups, it's no surprise he's back in the starting five for Duke's NCAA Tournament East Regional Round of 32 bout versus No. 9 Baylor at 2:40 p.m. ET Sunday (CBS).
About two hours ahead of tipoff between the Blue Devils (32-3) and Bears (20-14) in Raleigh, both teams reported their starters.
Duke will roll out its most common bunch (24-1 this season as the starting five): graduate guard Sion James, junior guard Tyrese Proctor, freshman forward Cooper Flagg, and freshman center Khaman Maluach. The Blue Devils' lone loss with these starters came on the road at the hands of Clemson in early February.
Meanwhile, Baylor is employing a four-guard lineup: freshman Rob Wright, freshman VJ Edgecombe, redshirt junior Langston Love, and graduate Jalen Celestine, along with fifth-year forward Norchad Omier. The Bears' former four-year Duke basketball guard, Jeremy Roach, comes off the bench.
