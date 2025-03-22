Jon Scheyer Enjoys Duke Basketball 'Workmanlike Performance'
It wasn't all that long ago when Jon Scheyer occasionally displayed a flaw or two. But now in his third March Madness as Duke basketball head coach and riding a 12-game winning streak following the No. 1 seed Blue Devils' 93-49 NCAA Tournament blowout over No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's in the East Regional Round of 64 on Friday, the 37-year-old sure appears to have all the answers and more.
Duke (32-3) is now just five wins away from what would go down as the program's all-time most dominant season and one of the best in the history of college hoops.
Scheyer relies on the advanced all-around prowess of freshman sensations Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. However, he wisely surrounded them with unselfish veterans, many of whom would be centerpieces on just about any other squad.
Perhaps so as not to sound too boastful in his postgame presser, Scheyer kept his opening statement noticeably brief in Raleigh on Friday after he improved to 5-2 in NCAA Tournament action as a head coach, 11-3 in postseason play when including the ACC Tournament, and 86-21 overall — an absurd 80.4 winning percentage for a guy in his 30s and just three years on the job.
"Well, I thought it was a workmanlike performance by our team," Scheyer noted right away to the media in summarizing what he saw from his in-sync collection. "Any time you only have two turnovers in a game, that's pretty good."
In fact, surely thanks in large part to Scheyer's versatile excellence as a clear communicator, well-liked boss, and forward-thinking architect this season, Duke broke a program record in its latest victory by posting a 10.5 assist/turnover ratio. The Blue Devils, including 12 who scored in the game, dished out 21 dimes.
"I just thought that these guys were incredibly mature," Scheyer added in his opening statement, "without necessarily even playing in the NCAA Tournament besides [junior guard Tyrese Proctor] and [graduate forward Mason Gillis]. Proud of the performance.
"We have to move on very quickly, but really good to get our feet wet and understand what the tournament is all about."
Next up for Jon Scheyer and his thus-far epic 2024-25 Duke basketball team is a Round of 32 bout versus the No. 9 seed Baylor Bears (20-14), employing former four-year Blue Devil guard Jeremy Roach, in Raleigh's Lenovo Center on Sunday.
