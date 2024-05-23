Duke Basketball Schedule Intel: Confirmed Dates, Future Matchups

In talking to sources as of late, the working plan for Duke and KU in the years to come:



'24—Vegas

'25—Champions Classic (MSG, I think)

'26—@ Duke or KU

'27—@ KU or Duke

'28—Champions (if still a thing then!)



Duke + Kansas working to play annually is a huge net benefit to CBB.