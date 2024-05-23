Duke Basketball Schedule Intel: Confirmed Dates, Future Matchups
The Blue Devils will play fellow blueblood Kansas on Nov. 26 as part of the Vegas Showdown in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, the Duke basketball program announced in a press release on Thursday. Furman and Seattle will also square off that day in the event.
Then, Seattle heads to Duke on Nov. 29 and Furman to Kansas on Nov. 30 for follow-up Vegas Showdown matchups on the bluebloods' home floors.
Duke leads the all-time series against Kansas, 8-6, but the Jayhawks prevailed, 69-64, in their last meeting, a Champions Classic bout in Indianapolis on Nov. 15, 2022, marking the first loss of Jon Scheyer's career as head coach.
As for Seattle and Duke, they've never met.
Also on Thursday, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported that Duke and Kansas are now in talks to play every year across the next handful of seasons. They're already slated to battle in the Champions Classic early in the 2025-26 campaign. In 2026-27 and 2027-28, they'd each get a chance to host the other. And assuming the Champions Classic gets renewed beyond 2025, they'd be on tap to see each other on a neutral court in that event in 2028-29.
Here's every known piece to the 2024-25 Duke basketball non-conference schedule, Jon Scheyer's third season as head coach in Durham:
- Nov. 4 vs. Maine, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.
- Nov. 12 vs. Kentucky, Champions Classic, State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- Nov. 21 at Arizona, McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Ariz.
- Nov. 26 vs. Kansas, Vegas Showdown, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- Nov. 29 vs. Seattle, Vegas Showdown, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Dec. 17 vs. George Mason, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Unknown date (likely in February) vs. Illinois, Madison Square Garden, New York City
- Unknown date, opponent, and venue for the annual ACC-SEC Challenge
Stay tuned to Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball schedule news and other Blue Devil updates.